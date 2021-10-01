Meet the interracial couple who serves together as rural nurses in regional South Australia

Highlights Interracial couple Sean and Irish Kaye are both rural and remote nurses who are serving remote communities in Whyalla, Coober Pedy and Tumby Bay

Rural or remote nurses play a vital role in closing the health gap for Australians living in challenging geographical regions

As a frontliner couple, they understand each other's struggles

Nurses like Sean and Irish Kaye that work in regional, rural or remote areas play a vital role in closing the health gap for Australians living in challenging geographical regions.





In an interview with SBS Filipino 's love down under, the couple says they met in the hospital four years ago but it was only in 2019 when they became exclusive as a couple.





"We were both working as nurses in the same hospital. Our connection was somewhat professional because of the job. But we started to get to know each other during his going away party."





Advertisement

Irish Kaye works in the accident and emergency department while Sean is assigned in the wound clinic, community and ward.





Rural and remote nurses couple Irish kaye and Sean Source: Irish Kaye





Irish Kaye says while there are sacrifices to being a frontliner couple, the best part is that they understand each other's struggle.





"The only disadvantage I could think of is the shift work. There are times when we don't see each other. But the best part is we both travel as agency rural and remote nurses, we both know and understand the struggles, the culture and the environment we work in."





Sean and Irish Kaye have both served as rural and remote nurses in Coober Pedy and Whyalla for 4 to 6 weeks and will soon move to serve the regional community in Tumby Bay for 3 weeks.





The couple is doing as much nursing work as possible before settling down and they're happy that they can work together at the same time serve the community.











Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories











