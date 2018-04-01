Meet the lady President of FASTCO

Ethel Villafranca Source: SBS
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Ethel Villafranca completed her master's in Museology on a fulbright scholarship at the University of Florida and her bachelor's in Philippine Arts at the University of the Philippines. She has been involved in various aspects of museum/cultural work in the Philippines and the USA since 1998. Ethel is currently a recipient of the Melbourne International Research Scholarship and her research interests include museum education, visitor studies and evaluation, and pedagogy and space for schools. Ethel, a curious learner, is also taking up her PHD at the Melbourne University. She is currently the President of the Filipino Australian Students Council - Victoria (FASTCO, the first state-wide Filipino student organisation established in Australia. FASTCO aims to foster ties among students towards a shared sense of community. Ethel is our guest host for today's episode.
