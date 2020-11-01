Melbourne marks first weekend out of lockdown

Highlights Melbourne's 14-day new case average is sitting at 2.4 and 0 in rural and regional areas of the state

The number of active cases is down to 71 in Victoria, with just two mystery cases recorded in the past fortnight

The number of active cases is down to 71 in Victoria, with just two mystery cases recorded in the past fortnight

There are 0 cases in the past two days

Thousands of Melburnians are venturing outdoors this weekend, after months of lockdown.





At Queen Victoria Market, crowds slowly built for the first weekend of retail and dine-in hospitality.





Victoria's Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton stood up to replace Premier Daniel Andrews, who took a rest after 121 consecutive days of media briefings.





"We've gotten to this incredible point where case numbers are very low, and we've got days of literally no true cases, and so we should go out with all the precautions that we've tallked about, but we need to enjoy our lives after three months of really constrained activities."















