Melbourne marks first weekend out of lockdown

Patrons have their order taken at Hochi Mama restaurant in Melbourne, Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Further coronavirus restrictions have eased in metropolitan Melbourne last night. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING

Patrons have their order taken at Hochi Mama restaurant in Melbourne, Wednesday, October 28, 2020. (AAP Image/James Ross) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Melbourne has marked its first weekend out of lockdown with no new COVID-19 infections.

Highlights
  • Melbourne's 14-day new case average is sitting at 2.4 and 0 in rural and regional areas of the state
  • The number of active cases is down to 71 in Victoria, with just two mystery cases recorded in the past fortnight
  • There are 0 cases in the past two days Listen to SBS Filipino 10 - 11am dailyLike and Follow us on Facebook for more stories
Thousands of Melburnians are venturing outdoors this weekend, after months of lockdown.

At Queen Victoria Market, crowds slowly built for the first weekend of retail and dine-in hospitality.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton stood up to replace Premier Daniel Andrews, who took a rest after 121 consecutive days of media briefings.

"We've gotten to this incredible point where case numbers are very low, and we've got days of literally no true cases, and so we should go out with all the precautions that we've tallked about, but we need to enjoy our lives after three months of really constrained activities."

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

NSW STATE ELECTION

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 25 March

MDAA advocates during the Art Workshop.jpg

Empowering women with disabilities: A gathering and program that significantly impact lives

NAIA.jpg

Philippine authorities prepare for the influx of Holy Week airline passengers

ANTHONY ALBANESE REFERENDUM PRESSER

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 24 March