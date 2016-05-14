SBS Filipino

Melbourne taxi drivers call for Uber regulation

Taxi drivers protesting in Melbourne.

Taxi drivers protesting in Melbourne.

Published 14 May 2016 at 11:51am, updated 14 May 2016 at 1:05pm
By Abby Dinham
Taxi drivers in Melbourne have brought several parts of the C-B-D to a standstill (last Tuesady, protesting against what they call a system that's allowing ride-sharing service Uber to take over the industry. Image: Taxi drivers protesting in Melbourne. (AAP) Melbourne taxi drivers call for Uber regulation

Creating a blockade in front of the state's parliament, Drivers then picketed the office of the Victorian premier, warning the action will continue until Uber is regulated

