Melburnian player on learning to play touch footy at 50: 'It's never too late to learn a new sport'

Playing football is no different from basketball. It also requires team work.





"If you do sport, or any sports for that matter, it’s the same sort of dynamics. You need communication, learn the basic skills of the sport - in basketball, that would be dribbling; in football, that would be handballing and kicking," shares Neil Daculan.





There is no age limit in trying out a new sport, like playing football, which is one of Australia's favourite games

Filipino Australian Neil Daculan played his first footy game at the age of 50

In playing football such as the 'Touch Footy World Cup', you will meet other players from different cultures while also benefitting physically and mentally.

"Instead of being tackled by opponents trying to grab or take the ball from you, in Touch Footy, you will not be tackled. Rather, you will only be touched or tapped, and upon being touch, you need to let go of the ball within 2-3 seconds, either you hand ball it or kick pass it to a teammate (who is the next receiver of the ball)," explains Mr Daculan.





"It's never too late to learn a new sport. Look at me, I'm 50 and only started playing football now," he reveals.





The beauty of football: playing with teams from different cultures. Source: Team Philippines AFL Facebook





Neil wasn't alone in trying out the new sport. Joining him is a team of Filipino players eager to beat their opponents, and they call their group the AFL Philippine team. The group consists of 8 male and 4 female players.





For the team members, football is not just about fun and excitement, it's also about the community coming together and enjoying the benefits of the game.





That's why they excitedly dived into their first ‘Touch Footy World Cup’ last week.





"It was the first time that a Filipino team joined and played for the Touch Footy World Cup organised by the Australia Football International (AFI)," says Neil.





In playing footy, you have to learn the basics of handballing and kicking. Source: Australian Football International Facebook





Created by Australia Football International, the Touch Footy World Cup aims to allow other communities not participating in the Harmony Cup, another event that requires more physical and more players in each team, to participate in football.





'Touch footy', which is adapted from the AFL 9’s, is different from the regular football game. All matches are non-contact, without the need to tackle players.





Team Philippines with Australian Football International CEO Brian Clarke (right most) Source: Team Philippines AFL Facebook





Interacting with fellow Aussies

Playing football is a fun way to interact with fellow Australians.





“I thought footy is a good game to actually learn the Aussie culture. Because this is a very Aussie game," Neil says.





Just like their participation in their first AFI Touch Footy World Cup. The Filipino team, which was formed by the Australian-Filipino Community Services, had the chance to meet players from different cultures.





There were 8 teams, including Mexico, El Salvador and the Netherlands, who participated in the said event.





No drizzling day has stopped the excitement of the footy game. In photo, Netherlands vs Philippines at the recent AFI Touch Footy World Cup in Melbourne. Source: Australian Football International Facebook





"You will be able to integrate with the Australian community and then you began to realise how beautiful actually the game is,” adds Neil.





It meets Touch Footy World Cup’s aim of "celebrating the multicultural diversity and harmony in Melbourne and using the power of sport to break down cultural and ethnic barriers."





Benefits to body and wellbeing





Football is often seen as a very physical game, but playing social footy is different, he says.





"They always say, it's too physical. But I told them, this is not the usual footy. Instead, it's the social footy or touch footy."





AFL Philippine Team in training. Source: Team Philippines AFL Facebook





"Yes, you need to run when playing footy, you need a certain level of fitness. But, it's not necessary that all the positions in footy, you will be running a lot," adds the first-time footy player.





"If for example you are in the midfield, you need a certain level of fitness, not at the highest level but fit enough to do a lot of running. And if you get too tired, there are other players who can substitute for you."





"Basketball players are good with lateral movement - they run a lot, going backward and forwards" which is quite similar to football," shares the AFCS Project Worker. And this is the same reason why some of Mr Daculan's football team members he had recruited are also basketball players.





AFL Philippine team. Source: Team Philippines AFL Facebook





Apart from its physical benefits, playing football also bring happiness to those who play it.





"It makes you happy too. When you are running, when you have certain sports, your dopamine level increases so you’re happier. So it will take care of your wellness."





Mr Daculan hopes to encourage more Filipinos to play football through Australian-Filipino Community Services . He's also optimistic that in the near future a Filipino team would be able to play in the wider mainstream football league.





