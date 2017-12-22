Memories of Christmas in the Philippines

Image:Salted Fish at SBS Studio Federation Square Melbourne Source: Image:Salted Fish at SBS Studio Federation Square Melbourne
Published 22 December 2017 at 1:17pm, updated 22 December 2017 at 2:05pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Geelong based acoustic duo Salted Fish, Fritzie and Steve share memories from childhood, Christmas carols that are close to their hearts and Fritize shares memories of monito-monita (secret santa) growing up in Manila.
