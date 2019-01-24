SBS Filipino

Men started it - but now women take up the audacious sport of parkour

Sydney women facing sport of Parkour

Published 24 January 2019 at 1:24pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:04pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Christie Rivera
Parkour is generally associated with fit men leaping between buildings, but that association is beginning to change. A group of Sydney women who train parkour say there are more girls signing up to the extreme sport than ever before.

