Men started it - but now women take up the audacious sport of parkour

Sydney women facing sport of Parkour Source: SBS
Published 24 January 2019 at 1:24pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:04pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Parkour is generally associated with fit men leaping between buildings, but that association is beginning to change. A group of Sydney women who train parkour say there are more girls signing up to the extreme sport than ever before.
Published 24 January 2019 at 1:24pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:04pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share