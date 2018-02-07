Meningococcal vaccine to be rolled out across Australia

Cape Town, South Africa, baby getting his vaccination Source: Westend61
Published 7 February 2018 at 11:53am, updated 7 February 2018 at 11:57am
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Parents are being urged to take advantage of free vaccinations which protect against most strains of the meningococcal disease. Cases of the deadly infection are on the rise in Australia, and doctors will soon be able to give babies four injections in one vaccine.
