SBS Filipino

Meningococcal vaccine to be rolled out across Australia

SBS Filipino

Mother and baby at a pedeatric examination

Cape Town, South Africa, baby getting his vaccination Source: Westend61

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 February 2018 at 11:53am, updated 7 February 2018 at 11:57am
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Parents are being urged to take advantage of free vaccinations which protect against most strains of the meningococcal disease. Cases of the deadly infection are on the rise in Australia, and doctors will soon be able to give babies four injections in one vaccine.

Published 7 February 2018 at 11:53am, updated 7 February 2018 at 11:57am
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul