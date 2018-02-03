SBS Filipino

Mental health crisis in remote Australia, Flying Doctors say

SBS Filipino

Mental crisis

Remote communities often lack mental health services Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 February 2018 at 11:42am, updated 3 February 2018 at 11:50am
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Royal Flying Doctors provide crucial services to some of Australia's most remote regions, but the organisation says mental health services are in a state of crisis.

Published 3 February 2018 at 11:42am, updated 3 February 2018 at 11:50am
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Despite data showing an increase in the number registered psychologists around the country, 15 rural and remote towns don't have access to one at all.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul