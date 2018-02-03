Mental health crisis in remote Australia, Flying Doctors say

Despite data showing an increase in the number registered psychologists around the country, 15 rural and remote towns don't have access to one at all.
The Royal Flying Doctors provide crucial services to some of Australia's most remote regions, but the organisation says mental health services are in a state of crisis.
