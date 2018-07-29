Mental health is just as important in young men as physical health

Mr Jason Trethowan, chief executive officer from Headspace, speaks with SBS Filipino.
Published 29 July 2018 at 12:03pm, updated 29 July 2018 at 12:12pm
By Louie Tolentino
Presented by Cybelle Diones
A recent research from the National Youth Mental Health Foundation, Headspace, found that young men do not place much emphasis on training their minds as they do with their bodies.
