SBS Filipino

Message received - more than 130 years after sending

SBS Filipino

Message in a bottle

The worlds oldest known message in a bottle, found at a West Australian beach nearly 132 years after it was tossed overboard into the Indian Ocean Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 March 2018 at 11:54am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The world's oldest known message in a bottle has been found at a beach in Western Australia.

Published 11 March 2018 at 11:54am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It was recovered nearly 132-years after it was tossed overboard into the Indian Ocean.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul