MeToo still going strong on first anniversary

What began in the United States has resounded in Australia and in many countries where, traditionally, women were even less likely to speak up, such as China.
Eighty two film industry professionals at the Palais des Festivals to represent, what they describe as pervasive gender inequality in the film industry Source: AAP
Published 5 October 2018 at 4:47pm, updated 5 October 2018 at 4:56pm
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
October 4 marks a year since the emergence of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and sexual abuse. #MeToo has instigated a serious discourse around sexual harassment and assault and has triggered the downfall of a number of high-profile abusers around the world.
Published 5 October 2018 at 4:47pm, updated 5 October 2018 at 4:56pm
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share