Metro Manila Mayors crackdown on drugs

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso (left) Source: Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso Facebook page

Published 2 August 2019 at 2:04pm, updated 2 August 2019 at 2:06pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

Metro Manila Mayors are tirelessly working to eliminate illegal drugs in their respective districts. Manila Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso (“Isko Moreno”) gave Manila District Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) one to clean up illegal drugs from the Baseco Compound

