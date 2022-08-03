Gas loses its cool as Australians look for sustainability

Modern newly build Australian Suburb from the air

A recent residential suburb development in an outlying region of Brisbane, Australia. A national survey by independent think-tank the Australia Institute and SEC Newgate shows that more than half or 55 percent feel positive about electrifying Australian homes, while just 13 percent feel negative. Source: Moment RF / ImagePatch/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A national survey by independent think-tank the Australia Institute and SEC Newgate has found Inflationary pressures and climate concerns are shifting household attitudes away from the use of gas.

Key Points
  • Survey shows that more than half or 55 % feel positive about electrifying Australian homes.
  • Participants felt especially optimistic about moves to further integrate EV's - with 25 per cent saying they expect their next car to be electric.
  • While Australia does have some good policies and financial support in place, there's not enough awareness about what options are available.
LISTEN TO
FILIPINO SOLAR PANELS image

How renewable energy can help manage the country's present energy crisis

SBS Filipino

03/08/202208:53
LISTEN TO
CANBERRA REPORT 22 MARCH image

Philippines invests in Australia's biggest solar farm

SBS Filipino

23/03/202309:01
Share

Latest podcast episodes

wm 8.jpg

Filipina-Australian empowers refugee and asylum seeker entrepreneurs through her advocacy

Money

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 April

ANZAC DAY

From Parades to Poppies: Ideas for Commemorating Anzac Day

Times have changed since Australian children were expected to pan for gold in the 19th century

Should our children be allowed to be employed for longer?