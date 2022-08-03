Gas loses its cool as Australians look for sustainability

Key Points
- Survey shows that more than half or 55 % feel positive about electrifying Australian homes.
- Participants felt especially optimistic about moves to further integrate EV's - with 25 per cent saying they expect their next car to be electric.
- While Australia does have some good policies and financial support in place, there's not enough awareness about what options are available.
How renewable energy can help manage the country's present energy crisis
Philippines invests in Australia's biggest solar farm
