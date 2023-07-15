SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 15 July

Key Points
- The Philippines has decided to allow the release of the "Barbie" movie despite receiving calls for a ban due to a controversial map featuring China's "nine-dash line."
- Michele Bullock to take over from Philip Lowe as the new governor when his seven-year term ends on September 18.
- Actors in the United States are demanding better pay conditions and a pledge that artificial intelligence won't replace their jobs, as they join the country's writers' strike.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT
Mga balita ngayong ika-15 ng Hulyo
SBS Filipino
15/07/202304:05