SBS News in Filipino, Monday 24 April

Experts say super is the most tax effective way to saving for the future as super contributions are taxed at a lower rate than the marginal income tax rate.

New data reveals Australian workers could be missing out on thousands of dollars of superannuation. In 2019-2020, around two-and-a-half million employees in Australia lost somewhere close to $4.3 billion on superannuation. Source: Getty / Paul Kane/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • New data reveals Australian workers could be missing out on thousands of dollars of superannuation. In 2019-2020, around two-and-a-half million employees in Australia lost somewhere close to $4.3 billion on superannuation.
  • Defence Review set to re-shape Australia's military spending.
  • Suspension of 'face-to-face classes' in the Philippines due to extreme heat, is allowed by the Department of Education as children's health is a priority.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Mga balita ngayong ika-24 ng Abril image

Mga balita ngayong ika-24 ng Abril

11:30
Share

Latest podcast episodes

CHRIS HIPKINS AUSTRALIA VISIT

New Zealanders get direct pathway to Australian citizenship

pexels-vincent-albos-1750754.jpg

According to survey, Canada is the most preferred destination for OFWs

Madelaine.jpg

It's 'Autumn Still' but how does the weather affect the music you listen to

Earth Day Christine Caringal Greenpeace Philippines.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 23 April