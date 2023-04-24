SBS News in Filipino, Monday 24 April

Key Points
- New data reveals Australian workers could be missing out on thousands of dollars of superannuation. In 2019-2020, around two-and-a-half million employees in Australia lost somewhere close to $4.3 billion on superannuation.
- Defence Review set to re-shape Australia's military spending.
- Suspension of 'face-to-face classes' in the Philippines due to extreme heat, is allowed by the Department of Education as children's health is a priority.
Mga balita ngayong ika-24 ng Abril
11:30