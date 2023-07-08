SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 8 July

Key Points
- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos signed into law the New Agrarian Emancipation Act that waived all property-related debt owed by farmers who had been given land on 30-year payment terms under a 1988 land reform programme.
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is preparing for security talks in Europe, as Ukrainians mark 500 days of defending against the Russian invasion.
- Team Filipinas to meet Filipino football fans in Sydney before heading to New Zealand for the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Mga balita ngayong ika-8 ng Hulyo
SBS Filipino
08/07/202304:17