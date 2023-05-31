Filipino officials take part in AU Political exchange council

Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Aian Caringal welcomed on 25 May 2023 the 14th Philippine delegation participating in the political exchange program organized by the Australian Political Exchange Council. Leading the delegation was Mayor Eunice Babalcon (Paranas, Samar) and joined by Vice Mayor Roberto Antonio Leviste (Lian, Batangas), Vice Mayor Esther Patrisha Chatto (Balilihan, Bohol), Councilor Guisseppe Karl Gumban (Dumangas, Iloilo), Councilor Alexson Diaz (Muntinlupa), and accompanying officer Mona Celine Marie Yap (Quezon City Small Business and Cooperatives Development and Promotions Office Department Head). Credit: courtesy of The Philippine Embassy in Canberra