Filipino officials take part in AU Political exchange council

Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Aian Caringal welcomed on 25 May 2023 the 14th Philippine delegation participating in the political exchange program organized by the Australian Political Exchange Council. Leading the delegation was Mayor Eunice Babalcon (Paranas, Samar) and joined by Vice Mayor Roberto Antonio Leviste (Lian, Batangas), Vice Mayor Esther Patrisha Chatto (Balilihan, Bohol), Councilor Guisseppe Karl Gumban (Dumangas, Iloilo), Councilor Alexson Diaz (Muntinlupa), and accompanying officer Mona Celine Marie Yap (Quezon City Small Business and Cooperatives Development and Promotions Office Department Head). Credit: courtesy of The Philippine Embassy in Canberra

Five government officials take part in week-long program learning about the Australian political system. under the AU Political exchange council.

Key Points
  • The program aims to introduce Australian political system and link officials with various leaders in the country.
  • Visiting officials spoke with leaders from the Labour, Liberal, Natinals and Greens.
  • The exchange program began in 1981
Gyllen Sanchez.jpg

13.png

