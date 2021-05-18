Remittances from Australia plummet post-COVID

"We've been watching the interest rates go up and up and up. We've got to keep track of our daily and regular expenses that we need to provide. It's not easy. But remittances have been sort of like a culture, a part of Filipino culture, it's something that we kind of grew up in. I've been sending more regularly in terms of how much they need. For instance, I helped my sister and my brother with their schooling. It doesn't matter how much you give at the time. It's how much you can spare." Melbourne based Janeca Gross on helping her family back in the Philippines. Credit: SBS