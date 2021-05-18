Remittances from Australia plummet post-COVID

Highlights
- The drop in remittances is in stark contrast to global money transfers, with more than one trillion dollars sent this year alone.
- The World Bank found almost $1.2 trillion in remittance flowed through the world this year.
- in Australia, according to WorldRemit, in 2019, 11 billion dollars was sent abroad it plummeted to $6 billion in 2021.
Almost half of the amount of money sent from Australia went to five countries, China, India, Vietnam, the UK and the Philippines.
