Remittances from Australia plummet post-COVID

"We've been watching the interest rates go up and up and up. We've got to keep track of our daily and regular expenses that we need to provide. It's not easy. But remittances have been sort of like a culture, a part of Filipino culture, it's something that we kind of grew up in. I've been sending more regularly in terms of how much they need. For instance, I helped my sister and my brother with their schooling. It doesn't matter how much you give at the time. It's how much you can spare." Melbourne based Janeca Gross on helping her family back in the Philippines. Credit: SBS

Published 23 December 2022 at 12:35pm, updated 8 minutes ago at 12:43pm
By Omar Dehen, SBS Arabic 24, SBS Filipino
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
The amount of money sent by people living in Australia to help family and friends in other countries has plunged by almost half since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Highlights
  • The drop in remittances is in stark contrast to global money transfers, with more than one trillion dollars sent this year alone.
  • The World Bank found almost $1.2 trillion in remittance flowed through the world this year.
  • in Australia, according to WorldRemit, in 2019, 11 billion dollars was sent abroad it plummeted to $6 billion in 2021.

Almost half of the amount of money sent from Australia went to five countries, China, India, Vietnam, the UK and the Philippines.


