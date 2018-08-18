Michael Catayas: 'My goal is to be the biggest Fil-Aus out there'

"In the Philippines I was really living my life whereas here it's more of that 9-5 work job, go home everyone's asleep, no one's out there, wake up and do the same routine over and over again.' Says 28-year old Michael.





Michael Catayas is one of those goal-oriented, go-getter type of guy. He loves the spotlight. He loves to entertain people. He loves basketball and he loves to be in front of the camera.You would initially sense his bubbly personality, one that is magentic.





Michael came back to Australia after spending a few years in the Philippines to spend time with his family. Like any other employee, he is currently working on a regular job as manager for Estee Lauder fragrances and does television and print modelling on the side.





Michael Catayas in one of his modelling stints Source: Michae Catayas





Michael who has been doing a lot of things here and there is also busy providing music to corporate functions through his 3-month old business the Budget DJ . Michael saw a business opportunity through his talent in dancing, entertaining and making music so he instantaneously grappled it. 'The major challenge is doing it, once you do it, you do it. Just do it. It is a scary challenge cos you don't know what's behind the scenes but see that's the risk you're willing to take.'





When asked what makes him different amongst other DJ's in the industry? 'I'm a budget DJ and I cater to any function..And I guess I'm a dancer too and I will dance with the crowd.' For Michael, his energy and personality set him apart from all the others.





Michael mixing some music in a corporate event. Source: Michael Catayas





However, Michael's life was not just all happy moments, he described his life to be a 'teleserye'. He grew up not knowing who his real father was. For the past 20 years of his life, he was always searching for a father figure elsewhere and always wondered how to have one of his own. Until one day through the help of facebook , he was able to locate his Greek father who did not know he existed.





'I messaged him and said hey look um this is totally random...But your name is my name.. Are you my dad? We started talking and went for the DNA test and um.. Result came out positive'.





He met his father at Sandown park pub a few days after the exchange of fb messages early last month.











'Meeting him we just clicked straight away and I knew it felt right when we started speaking we literally just opened up and started bonding talking about careers and women.' Michael recounts the day they met.





A screen shot of Michael Catayas and estranged father's facebook thread. FB account Source: Michael Catayas FB account Michael has been spending a lot of time with his father nowadays and is very happy to finally see bits and pieces of his life being puzzled together. Reuniting with his father after so many estranged years also gave a positive impact as his father is now a source of motivation for him.





Michael was conceived and born without his father's knowledge. His mum and dad met "one night" at a pub and never crossed paths again. Upon knowing about their unification, his mum was happy that Michael can finally call a dad of his own.





Michael is living his dreams. While plans are on the way for a possible come back to the Philippines this 2019, he is looking at pursuing his love for basketball by joining the PBA and sneaking in showbiz appearances at the same time.





