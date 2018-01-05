SBS Filipino

Migrant crisis in Israel

African migrants protest in front of Israel's interior minister's office demanding asylum and work rights from Israeli govt in Tel Aviv,(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Published 5 January 2018 at 12:03pm, updated 5 January 2018 at 12:06pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Israel is trying to convince thousands of African migrants living illegally in the country to leave, offering money and an air ticket. The Africans have been described by Israeli officials as a threat to the nation's social fabric, with one government minister even referring to them as "a cancer".

