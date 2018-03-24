Migrant students outperform Australian-born classmates: OECD report

The latest OECD report also shows students who've recently settled into the country have more ambitious career aspirations and a strong sense of belonging at school.
Yousif Barbo (on right) and a classmate Source: SBS
Published 24 March 2018 at 12:01pm, updated 24 March 2018 at 12:06pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Migrant children, particularly those from India, China and the Philippines, are achieving better academic results than their Australian classmates.
Published 24 March 2018 at 12:01pm, updated 24 March 2018 at 12:06pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share