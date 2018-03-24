SBS Filipino

Migrant students outperform Australian-born classmates: OECD report

Migrant students

Yousif Barbo (on right) and a classmate Source: SBS

Published 24 March 2018 at 12:01pm, updated 24 March 2018 at 12:06pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Migrant children, particularly those from India, China and the Philippines, are achieving better academic results than their Australian classmates.

The latest OECD report also shows students who've recently settled into the country have more ambitious career aspirations and a strong sense of belonging at school.

