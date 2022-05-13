Migrant women needed for Australia's largest women’s health study

Highlights These participants are drawn from four generations: those born between 1921 and 1926, 1946 and 1951, 1973 and 1978, and 1989 and 1995.

It will include women who were born in South, Southeast, and Northeast Asian countries between 1973 and 1978.

the insights gathered by the study have been used to develop a diverse range of policies, including the Australian government's current National Women's Health Strategy, which outlines an approach to improving the health of women and girls and to reducing inequities between different groups.

At least 1,000 migrant women are to be recruited to contribute to Australia's largest and longest-running study on women's health.





They'll be added to the 57,000 Australian women in four age groups who are currently taking part in the study that began in 1996.





Funded by the Federal Department of Health, it's a longitudinal study - which means it examines the same women every three years.





The study has also helped shape the National Action Plan for Endometriosis; international guidelines for the management of polycystic ovary syndrome and the National Perinatal Mental Health guidelines, among others.





Women born between 1973 and 1978 who are interested in taking part can find more information on the ALSWH website .





