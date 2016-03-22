Migrant Women's Voice in Current Affairs

Published 22 March 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 22 March 2016 at 1:39pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
VIRWC (Victorian Immigrant and Refugee Women's Coalition) Executive Director Melba Marginson explains why should women ensure their voice is heard. Image: Melba Marginson VIRWC Executive Director (middle) last Sunday's Palm Sunday march/rally in Melbourne (M. Marginson)
Published 22 March 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 22 March 2016 at 1:39pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This week the VIRWC will have a dialogue with Opposition Deputy Leader Tanya Plibersek about important issues that refugee and immigrant women face