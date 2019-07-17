SBS Filipino

Migrant workers don't harm jobs or wages of local workers

A migrant worker installing electrical circuits

1.5 milyon kadar geçici vizeli işçi, Avustralya'nın her sektöründe çalışıyor. Bir inşaatta, elektrik tesisasıtı dölşeyen geçici işçi. Source: SBS

Published 17 July 2019 at 3:59pm, updated 18 July 2019 at 9:51am
By Murray Silby
Presented by Louie Tolentinio
There are an estimated two-million temporary migrants in Australia at the moment, and as the economy slows and wages stagnate, their presence has increasingly become a political issue. But, a new report has found that those migrants are not harming the jobs or wages of local workers.

