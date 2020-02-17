SBS Filipino

Migrant workers face loss of employment due to coronavirus ban

Foreign nationals arrive at Perth airport

Foreign nationals arrive at Perth airport

Published 17 February 2020 at 1:27pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The Australian Workers Union says foreign workers could lose employment if businesses don't offer a goodwill gesture to staff blocked from Australia because of the coronavirus.

