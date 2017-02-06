Migrants' daughter to captain AFL inaugural women's league team

The "Giants" will be captained by 32-year-old school teacher Amanda Farrugia.
Published 6 February 2017 at 11:26am, updated 6 February 2017 at 2:07pm
By Adrian Arciuli
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The A-F-L's inaugural national women's league started off last Friday. Greater Western Sydney is among the eight teams competing. Image: Greater Western Sydney Giants captain Amanda Farrugia in action. (AFL)
Published 6 February 2017 at 11:26am, updated 6 February 2017 at 2:07pm
By Adrian Arciuli
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share