Migrants' daughter to captain AFL inaugural women's league team

site_197_Filipino_627569.JPG

Published 6 February 2017 at 11:26am, updated 6 February 2017 at 2:07pm
By Adrian Arciuli
Available in other languages

The A-F-L's inaugural national women's league started off last Friday. Greater Western Sydney is among the eight teams competing. Image: Greater Western Sydney Giants captain Amanda Farrugia in action. (AFL)

The "Giants" will be captained by 32-year-old school teacher Amanda Farrugia.

 

 

