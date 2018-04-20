SBS Filipino

Migrants improve Australian living standards, government study finds

SBS Filipino

Stop the Silence! End the Violence! In the workplace, campus and home.Sydney, Australia.Saturday March 10,2018.

Asian Women at Work drumming group perform at the Sydney International Women's Day March. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 April 2018 at 2:41pm, updated 20 April 2018 at 2:47pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new study shows skilled migrants add to Australia's wealth, and do not live on welfare or rob local workers of jobs. The report is by the Treasury and the Department of Home Affairs, and follows calls to reduce Australia's immigration intake.

Published 20 April 2018 at 2:41pm, updated 20 April 2018 at 2:47pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul