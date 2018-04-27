SBS Filipino

Migrants urged to check superannuation closely

SBS Filipino

migranst are urged to chcek their superannuation

Superannuation can be a big issue for migrants Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 April 2018 at 5:07pm, updated 27 April 2018 at 5:11pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australians from non-English speaking backgrounds are being encouraged to look closely at their superannuation because they are likely to have lower balances than other Australians. The Association for Superannuation Funds says, to retire with a comfortable lifestyle, a couple needs about $640,000 in super, assuming they own their home and are mortgage-free. But many people, particularly those of non-English speaking backgrounds, are far from that.

Published 27 April 2018 at 5:07pm, updated 27 April 2018 at 5:11pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul