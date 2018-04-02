Migration agents warn against planned cuts in visa categories

Shadow Minister for Immigration and Border Protection, Shayne Neumann Source: AAP
Published 2 April 2018 at 2:13pm
By Marija Zivic
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Migration agents are warning against federal government plans to drastically cut the number of visa categories in Australia, saying it would only result in more application refusals for migrants.
