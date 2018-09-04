Migration helps alcohol consumption in Australia drop to 50-year low

The organisation says increased migration is a factor.
Source: AAP
Published 4 September 2018 at 1:57pm, updated 4 September 2018 at 2:02pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australians appear to be drinking less, with new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showing less alcohol was consumed in the past year. Image: A beer is poured at the Willie the Boatman brewery in Sydney (AAP)
Published 4 September 2018 at 1:57pm, updated 4 September 2018 at 2:02pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share