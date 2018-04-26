Migration main factor as Melbourne grows fastest

The strongest growth over the last year has been in Victoria, with Melbourne the fastest-growing city in Australia. But analysts warn the country must make sure it has the infrastructure to match the population surge.
Source: AAP
Published 26 April 2018 at 3:28pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:51am
By Lydia Feng, Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Australia's population is booming, driven largely by an increased birthrate and an increase in overseas migration.
