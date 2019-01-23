MILF calls for unity as Cotabato City votes 'yes' to Bangsamoro Organic Law

Other news from Mindanao:





Four miners were killed while three others were reported missing after a landslide hit a portion of a small-scale mining area in Mt. Manhupaw, Agusan del Norte on Monday night;





A person was confirmed dead while two others were still missing after flashfloods and landslides hit three municipalities in Davao Oriental early on Tuesday;





The Armed Forces of the Philippines' Eastern Mindanao Command will launch more focused operations against the communist New People's Army (NPA) in preparation for the upcoming local and national midterm elections; and



