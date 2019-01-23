SBS Filipino

MILF calls for unity as Cotabato City votes 'yes' to Bangsamoro Organic Law

Bangsamoro Organic Law

Residents flock to polling precincts to cast their votes on Jan. 21, 2019 in Cotabato City for the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law Source: Jes Aznar/Getty Images

Published 23 January 2019 at 1:35pm, updated 23 January 2019 at 1:49pm
By Allen Estabillo
Available in other languages

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) calls for unity on Tuesday among various sectors in Mindanao, with the looming ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

Other news from Mindanao:

Four miners were killed while three others were reported missing after a landslide hit a portion of a small-scale mining area in Mt. Manhupaw, Agusan del Norte on Monday night;

A person was confirmed dead while two others were still missing after flashfloods and landslides hit three municipalities in Davao Oriental early on Tuesday;

The Armed Forces of the Philippines' Eastern Mindanao Command will launch more focused operations against the communist New People's Army (NPA) in preparation for the upcoming local and national midterm elections; and

The local governments of General Santos and Sarangani are preparing another hero's welcome for "fighting senator" Manny Pacquiao following his successful World Boxing Association welterweight title defense on Sunday in Las Vegas.

