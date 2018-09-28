SBS Filipino

Military guarding ranks against Red October Plot

Philippine Army guards its ranks Source: AAP Image/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Published 28 September 2018 at 5:23pm, updated 28 September 2018 at 5:27pm
By Shirley Escalante
The Philippine Army warns against those planning to recruit soldiers to take part in the alleged Red October Plot against the Duterte Administration.

