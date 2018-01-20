SBS Filipino

'Milkshake duck': Macquarie Dictionary's choice for Word of the Year

SBS Filipino

Maquarie dictionary

Maquarie dictionary Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 January 2018 at 1:55pm, updated 20 January 2018 at 2:31pm
By Andrea Neirhoff
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The public downfall of many high-profile figures has influenced Macquarie Dictionary's choice for Word of the Year for 2017.

Published 20 January 2018 at 1:55pm, updated 20 January 2018 at 2:31pm
By Andrea Neirhoff
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Political upheaval, major events and generational shifts also had a big impact on the lexicon of Australians.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul