SBS Filipino

Millennial grand slam debutante set to impress at Australia Open

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_616287.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 January 2017 at 11:46am, updated 16 January 2017 at 1:36pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Destanee Aiava impressed at the Brisbane International and now the 16 year-old tennis sensation is gearing up to make her grand slam debut. Image: Destanee Aiava (SBS)

Published 16 January 2017 at 11:46am, updated 16 January 2017 at 1:36pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Coached by her mum, Destanee has set some big goals for the Australian Open and for 2017.

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January