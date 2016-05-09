SBS Filipino

Mindanao: Initial report on the elections

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_491834.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 May 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Allen Estabillo, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Initial reports on elections in parts of Mindanao with incidents of bombing in Maguindanao and an ambush in Tawi-Tawi. Image: Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez briefs the media (SBS/Katrina Yu)

Published 9 May 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Allen Estabillo, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Other related stories

READ MORE

Luzon: National elections underway



READ MORE

Visayas: elections report





 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January