Mindanao joins the world in celebrating Ramadan

Other news: Suspected kidnappers freed unharmed Tuesday dawn four of six teenagers from Iligan City who were seized in Linamon town in Lanao del Norte last Saturday. Four Army troopers were wounded in roadside bomb explosion early Tuesday in Datu Unsay town in Maguindanao. Around 200 residents of two remote communities in Lagonglong town in Misamis Oriental have fled their homes as tensions rose due to the intensified military operations against New Peoples Army rebels in the area. Two policemen assigned at the Mati City police station in Davao Oriental are facing dismissal proceeding after yielding positive of using illegal drugs during surprise drug tests over the weekend.



