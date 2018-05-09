SBS Filipino

Mindanao News

File photo previous elections Source: Joel Mataro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Published 9 May 2018 at 4:15pm, updated 9 May 2018 at 4:18pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) reiterated in Tuesday that its forces will not interfere in any way in the coming May 14 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections. Meanwhile, another 22 barangay officials in Northern Mindanao are being investigated by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) due to alleged links to the illegal drug trade.

