Mindanao News

Juergen Gustav Kantner, German Hostage who was beheaded by Abu Sayyaff last Sunday

Source: Mustafa Abdi-AFP-Getty Images

Published 1 March 2017 at 5:06pm, updated 2 March 2017 at 9:43am
By Allen Estabillo
Philippine President Rodrigo R. Duterte reiterated on Tuesday, 28 February that the ongoing intensified campaign against the Abu Sayyaf will not stop until the terror group is completely neutralized. Image: Juergen Gustav Kantner, German Hostage who was beheaded by Abu Sayyaff last Sunday (Mustafa Abdi-AFP-Getty Images)

