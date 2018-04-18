Mindanao Report

SBS Filipino

People look at a display of photos in Manila on February 7, 2015

photos of 44 elite commandos who died in a police raid in Mamasapano town, in the southern island of Mindanao Source: Jay Directo-AFP-Getty Images

Published 18 April 2018 at 4:47pm
By Allen Estabillo
President Rodrigo R. Duterte conferred on Tuesday the Medalya ng Kagitingan to 42 police Special Action Force (SAF) troopers who were killed in an operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in 2015.

