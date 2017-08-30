Mindanao report

Image: Smoke rises from houses as battles continue in Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao on August 28, 2017.Soldiers killed 10 suspected militants on August 28 as they attempted to infiltrate by boat, a Philippine city that has been under siege by pro-Islamic State gunmen for over three months, officials said.( Ferdinand Cabrera-Getty Images)
Published 30 August 2017 at 6:31pm, updated 30 August 2017 at 6:42pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is targeting to fully recover and end the ongoing conflict in Marawi City in the next two to three weeks, according to a top official
Published 30 August 2017 at 6:31pm, updated 30 August 2017 at 6:42pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share