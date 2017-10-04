Mindanao Report

SBS Filipino

President Rodrigo Duterte in Marawi, 2 October 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte (3-L) with soldiers during a visit at an evacuation center city of Marawi, 02 October 2017. Source: AAP Image/ EPA/MERLYN MANOS

Published 4 October 2017 at 5:40pm, updated 4 October 2017 at 5:43pm
By Allen Estabillo
President Rodrigo R. Duterte gave his assurances that the full-scale rehabilitation will begin sometime this month of October in areas that were destroyed as a result of the continuing siege be members of the terrorist Maute Group in Marawi City.

