Mindanao Report

President Rodrigo Duterte (3-L) with soldiers during a visit at an evacuation center city of Marawi, 02 October 2017. Source: AAP Image/ EPA/MERLYN MANOS
Published 4 October 2017 at 5:40pm, updated 4 October 2017 at 5:43pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
President Rodrigo R. Duterte gave his assurances that the full-scale rehabilitation will begin sometime this month of October in areas that were destroyed as a result of the continuing siege be members of the terrorist Maute Group in Marawi City.
