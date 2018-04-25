Mindanao Report

SBS Studio Source: SBS Filipino
Published 25 April 2018 at 4:04pm, updated 25 April 2018 at 4:12pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Four people were wounded after two warring families clashed in Lantawan town in Basilan province on Tuesday morning, 23 April while anti-drug agents arrested a Muslim imam who was listed as a high-value target in an operation in Cagayan de Oro City.
