Mindanao Report

Published 24 May 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 24 May 2017 at 2:44pm
By Allen Estabillo
Presented by Maridel Martinez
President Duterte declares Martial Rule in Mindanao in the wake of the terror attacks and siege of parts of Marawi City by members of the Maute group and the Abu Sayyaf.

Image: President Rodrigo Duterte confers with Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Special Assistant to the President, Christopher Bong Go, as he declared martial law in Mindanao amidst attacks perpetrated by the Isis-backed Maute Group. (Presidential Communications Operations Office)

