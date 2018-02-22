SBS Filipino

Ministers criticise Abbott's call for cutting immigration numbers

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton at the National Press Club in Canberra, Wednesday, February 21, 2018. Source: AAP

Published 22 February 2018 at 1:44pm, updated 22 February 2018 at 1:47pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Former prime minister Tony Abbott's calls to dramatically reduce Australia's immigration intake have received a frosty reception from Cabinet ministers. The Home Affairs Minister says there is no need to change the immigration program, and the Treasurer says doing it could cost the economy billions of dollars.

