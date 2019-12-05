Ministries amalgamated in public service shakeup

Scott Morrison announces changes to the Public Service Source: AAP
Published 6 December 2019 at 9:28am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:57pm
By Ben Madden, Pablo Vinales
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced an overhaul of the public service sector, in what he is describing as a move to reduce bureaucratic red tape and increase efficiency.
Published 6 December 2019 at 9:28am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:57pm
By Ben Madden, Pablo Vinales
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share