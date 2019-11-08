Miss Auto D' Elegance, first pageant in a private jet hangar, empowers young women

Miss Auto D'Elegance will showcase a beauty pageant, open to all multicultural women, inside a private jet hangar lined up with 20 million dollars worth of exotic Super Cars.





Miss Auto D'Elegance candidates at their rehearsals Source: Sydney Motoring Group/RoadRivals





The event is designed to promote the various charity programs across New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland initiated by the automotive community in different parts of Australia.





"In the last three years, we have been doing charity programs together like raising money for the farmers or the children's hospital, the toy raising funds, and what I have done is merged that into a program - a beauty contest, fashion show and the car group together, sharing our passion and a cause for the community as well," says Michael Le Tran, director of the Miss Auto D'Elegance and founder of Entourage Media and Sydney Motoring Group, adding "the focus really is in giving back to the community. The money raised from this event will go the Starlight Foundation".





The winner of Miss Auto D’Elegance, to be crowned this Saturday 09 November, will serve as the Charity Ambassador to the various Community Events and promoting awareness across different charity programs.



