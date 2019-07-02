SBS Filipino

Misunderstandings about Aboriginal life

Nineteenth century engraving of an Aboriginal camp

Nineteenth century engraving of an Aboriginal camp

Published 2 July 2019 at 11:24am, updated 2 July 2019 at 11:32am
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
There are a number of misconceptions about the history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Bruce Pascoe is an Australian Indigenous writer from the Bunurong clan, and has suggested that generations of Australians have been misled by their history books into the false belief that Aboriginals were merely a hunter-gatherer society.

