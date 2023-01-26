‘Mixed emotions’: Filipinos share their sentiments during Australian citizenship oath-taking

au pledge.jpg

Filipinos share their sentiments during Australian citizenship oath-taking.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

SBS Filipino gathered different experiences and emotions from the community who already pledged as Australian citizens and here’s what they have to say.

Key Points
  • The theme of Australia Day is Reflect, Respect, Celebrate with gatherings and ceremonies like Australian citizenship oath-taking.
  • Happiness, excitement and broken-heartedness are some sentiments Filipinos shared during their oath-taking.
  • There are Filipinos who have been living in Australia for decades but delayed their citizenship application.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
‘Mixed emotions’: Mga naramdaman ng Pinoy nang manumpa bilang Australian Citizen image

‘Mixed emotions’: Mga Pinoy, ibinahagi ang naramdaman nang manumpa bilang Australian Citizen

SBS Filipino

26/01/202319:02
RELATED CONTENT

Kailan dapat mag-apply ng Australian Citizenship matapos maging PR?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

LA REPUBLIKA -COUPLE DATES1 (2).jpg

‘Parent Date Night’: How this Filipino-owned restaurant revives couple’s relationship

Citizenship certificate

When to apply for Australian Citizenship after getting PR?

Taryn Brumfitt, Tom Calma and Amar Singh clap on stage at the Australian of the Year Awards.

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 26 January

Some of this year’s Australia Day Honours recipients (SBS) 01.jpg

More women, multicultural and diverse recipients in Australia Day Honours List