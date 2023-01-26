‘Mixed emotions’: Filipinos share their sentiments during Australian citizenship oath-taking

Key Points
- The theme of Australia Day is Reflect, Respect, Celebrate with gatherings and ceremonies like Australian citizenship oath-taking.
- Happiness, excitement and broken-heartedness are some sentiments Filipinos shared during their oath-taking.
- There are Filipinos who have been living in Australia for decades but delayed their citizenship application.
‘Mixed emotions’: Mga Pinoy, ibinahagi ang naramdaman nang manumpa bilang Australian Citizen
26/01/202319:02